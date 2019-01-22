The Honor View 20 with a hole-punch display launches in Europe for €569

The Honor View 20 will go on sale in Europe tomorrow starting at £499 / €569 for the 128GB model, making one of the world’s first phones with a hole-punch display available to a wider audience. The View 20 is already on sale in China, but no availability has been announced for the US.

Hole-punch display smartphones are just starting to arrive, and they could be the antidote to notches. The View 20 has a 6.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2310 x 1080. Its selfie camera appears in a cutout at the very top, existing comfortably between the general viewing area and Android’s notification bar. When my colleague Vlad Savov saw the phone in person earlier this month, he called the tiny cutout “a revelation and a delight.”

Internally, the Honor View 20 has a 4,000mAh battery (the same capacity as the Note 9 and Razer Phone 2), a 7nm Kirin 980 processor, a pixel-rich 48-megapixel camera, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage options for apps and multimedia. In terms of color options, the Honor View 20 will come in sapphire blue or midnight black for the 128GB version, and the £579 / €649 256GB variant comes in special editions with Moschino phantom blue or red finishes. Both versions of the View 20 will begin shipping on January 23rd in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and more.