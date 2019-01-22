Twitter is rolling out a new web interface, including an emoji button

Twitter has started to roll out a new interface for its web users that includes several key features, like a newly designed emoji button.

The most important changes are tiny shortcuts to make tweeting easier. A large, dedicated button in the tweet box makes it easier to add an emoji, an updated trending section appears on the right-hand side of the page, and little aesthetic updates make it easier to see who’s involved in a conversation. These changes, alongside the way Twitter’s desktop version has condensed from three columns into two, should make it easier to both read and send tweets.

A new https://t.co/fHiPXozBdO is coming.



Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/G8gWvdHnzB — Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2019

None of these changes are part of Twitter’s previously announced updates. Beta testing for several new Twitter features, including status updates and reply functionality, hasn’t started yet.

It’s unclear how many people will be able to opt in to the new desktop version of Twitter, but those who can will be presented with the option to do so. The Verge has reached out to Twitter for more information about a broader rollout.