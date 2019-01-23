Instagram denies viral claim that it hides most posts from users

Over the past year, people have been posting claims that only seven percent of Instagram followers see a user’s posts. The viral claim has made it as far as Pinterest and Facebook, where users, often advocating for small businesses on Instagram, ask people to like and comment “Yes” in order to improve a user’s “ranking” and gain more views.

Although the seven percent post has been around since at least January 2018, it recently gained more traction, seeing thousands of likes. Instagram has now come forward to debunk the claim in a Twitter thread, commenting, “We’ve noticed an uptick in posts about Instagram limiting the reach of your photos to 7% of your followers, and would love to clear this up.” It explains that the Instagram feed shows the posts in the order of the accounts that you tend to interact with the most. That means that you should see all the posts from accounts you’re following eventually, assuming you have the patience to scroll all the way down.

Many users responded to Instagram’s tweet, saying that they preferred the chronological feed that doesn’t use algorithms to guess their preferences.

What shows up first in your feed is determined by what posts and accounts you engage with the most, as well as other contributing factors such as the timeliness of posts, how often you use Instagram, how many people you follow, etc. — Instagram (@instagram) January 22, 2019

We have not made any recent changes to feed ranking, and we never hide posts from people you're following – if you keep scrolling, you will see them all. Again, your feed is personalized to you and evolves over time based on how you use Instagram.✌️ — Instagram (@instagram) January 22, 2019

While it turns out that the viral claim is mostly untrue, the part of it that asks people to like and engage with a post in order to boost the user’s ranking on people’s feeds is true (although interacting with that one post alone probably isn’t going to do much), and likely partially explains why the post went viral.

Some of the user posts have been removed, either by Instagram or by the original posters. We’ve reached out to Instagram for comment.