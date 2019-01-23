Galaxy S10 leak shows hole-punch display and cryptocurrency wallet

Following the first leak of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 a few weeks back, more images have surfaced of the flagship phone’s hole-punch display. The new leak also offers a first look at the Samsung Blockchain KeyStore app. The images were posted by Twitter user Ben Geskin, and first spotted by SamMobile.

The native cryptocurrency wallet app is described on the splash page as a “secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency,” and will offer users the ability to import currencies like Ethereum, as well as use biometric authentication for security.

The “Infinity-O” hole-punch display, as they’re officially called, first showed up in Samsung’s A8 phones, which were only released in China. With Huawei introducing the hole-punch selfie camera as a solution to notched screens with the Nova 4, and the recently released Honor View 20 doubling down on the concept, it’s a design we’ll only be seeing more of in 2019 as more smartphone makers try to find creative and unobtrusive replacements to the now-iconic notch.

We’ll know all the details about the Galaxy S10 when it’s announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event February 20th, where the company will also show off a “fully functional” version of its foldable smartphone.