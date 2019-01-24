Many game developers support unionization, but few think it’ll happen

One of the big talking points at last year’s Game Developers Conference was unionization, and it’s a subject that’s only become more important in the wake of events like the closure of Telltale Games. According to GDC’s latest annual survey, which includes responses from close to 4,000 developers, nearly half — 47 percent — of those who were polled support unionization, with only 16 percent saying they’re against the idea. “It is critical that people who work in games are able to maintain a healthy lifestyle, live normal lives, and be able to enjoy a high quality of life that will work well for their spouses and families,” explained one anonymous developer.

However, despite this growing support, it seems that most in the industry don’t believe unionization will actually happen — at least not anytime soon. According to the survey, only 21 percent of respondents believe that workers will actually unionize, with the majority — 39 percent — saying that they’re unsure. “There is too much supply: too many people want into the industry,” explained another of those polled. “Those who unionize will be shoved out of the way as companies hire those with fewer demands.”

One of the major issues plaguing developers, particularly at large studios, is the idea of overwork and crunch. The topic became especially prominent when stories surfaced that some developers working on Red Dead Redemption 2 had work weeks in excess of 100 hours. According to GDC’s survey, that kind of extreme crunch is rare, but overwork is still an issue: 44 percent of respondents say they work more than 40 hours a week, while the remaining 56 percent work an average of 40 hours or less. Among those who work more than a 40-hour work week, 3 percent say they work more than 60 hours on average, and 5 percent said they average between 50–60 hours. When it comes to crunch, 1.4 percent of those polled say that the most they worked in a week was in excess of 110 hours.

The GDC survey is an annual poll that asks developers about a range of topics. Last year, for instance, we learned just how popular the Nintendo Switch was. In addition to labor issues, this year’s survey also provided insight on a number of other topics. Check out the highlights below.