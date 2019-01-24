YouTube is working to prevent impersonation after top creators hit by major scam

Some of YouTube’s top creators have found themselves at the center of a new scam targeting fans directly on the platform.

Philip DeFranco, James Charles, Jeffree Star, Bhad Bhabie, and other YouTube creators were alerted to a series of fake messages appearing in their subscribers’ inboxes. YouTube allows people to send messages to each other, and is often used by creators to communicate with each other. These messages all contained the same wording, which instructed users to click on a link to receive a free prize. It’s an obvious scam, and following DeFranco’s video on the issue, YouTube has responded to acknowledge the company is working on a solution.

“We’re in the process of implementing additional measures to prevent impersonation like this,” a member of YouTube’s team tweeted at DeFranco.

A YouTube representative declined to provide more information about what those measures will look like when asked for comment by The Verge. YouTube has policies regarding impersonation, which state that “copying a user’s channel layout, using a similar username, or posing as another person in comments, emails, or videos may be considered harassment.” The company also has policies regarding scams, which states, “Content that deliberately tries to mislead users for financial gain may be removed, and in some cases strikes may be issued to the uploader.”

It’s unclear how YouTube is addressing this specific type of scam, as it appears like a direct message and doesn’t seem to be tied to a specific account. Still, the best advice is on YouTube’s community guidelines page, which specifically warns users: “Be wary of claims that seem too good to be true, as they likely are.”