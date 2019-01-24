Sonos reportedly planning to launch its own high-end headphones

Sonos may be getting into headphones after years of making speakers for the home. According to Bloomberg, Sonos is working on a pair of high-end headphones that could cost $300 or more and launch next year. The headphones will reportedly support multiple smart assistants, as Sonos’ latest speakers are designed to do.

The headphones are reportedly in early in development, and those are all the details that are available for now. It’s a sensible move for Sonos, though. The company is trying to evolve from being a slow-moving but well-respected creator of high-quality wireless speakers to a somewhat-faster-moving but still high-quality audio company that covers in-home music, voice assistants, and more.

Headphones will be a tough area to get into since there are already quite a few high-end headphones that offer integration with multiple voice assistants as well as features like noise cancelation. Sony’s 1000X M3 are well-known for all of these things, and Bose offers a well-liked alternative as well. Sonos will also be facing off against Apple-owned Beats, and quite possibly against Apple itself, as Bloomberg has reported that Apple-branded high-end headphones are in the works.