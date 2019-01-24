Google asks Supreme Court to rule on when code can be copyrighted

After years of back-and-forth legal rulings, Google is asking the Supreme Court to make the final call in its infamous dispute with Oracle. Today, the company announced it has filed a petition with the Court, asking the justices to determine the boundaries of copyright law in code.

The case dates back to 2010, when Oracle first accused Google of improperly using elements of Oracle’s Java programming language to build Android. Oracle said that Google’s use of Java application programing interfaces was a violation of copyright law. Google has responded that APIs are too fundamental to programming to be copyrighted.

Case dates back to 2010

The case has led to two jury trials, and several rulings have doled out wins and losses to both companies over the course of eight years. Last year, a favorable Oracle decision set Google up to potentially lose billions of dollars.

Google asked for a Supreme Court hearing on the case in 2014, but the Court rejected the request at the time. The company says new issues are now at play, and is asking the Court to decide whether software interfaces can be copyrighted, and whether using them to build something new constitutes fair use under the law.

In its new petition to the Supreme Court, Google says the case is not only important to copyright law, but has “sheer practical importance,” as it centers around two touchstones of computing: Google’s Android and Oracle’s Java. The Court’s intervention could alter the future of software, the company argues.

“Google’s petition for certiorari presents a rehash of arguments that have already been thoughtfully and thoroughly discredited,” Oracle executive vice president and general counsel Dorian Daley said in a statement. “The fabricated concern about innovation hides Google’s true concern: that it be allowed the unfettered ability to copy the original and valuable work of others for substantial financial gain. In major victories for software innovation, the Court of Appeals has twice sided with Oracle against Google. The Supreme Court should once again deny Google’s request to take the case.”

“We support software developers’ ability to develop the applications we all have come to use every day, and we hope that the Supreme Court will give this case the serious and careful consideration it deserves,” Google senior vice president of global affairs and chief legal officer Kent Walker said in a blog post announcing the petition.

Update, 5:36PM ET: Includes statement from Oracle.