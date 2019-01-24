Netflix reportedly developing a Resident Evil television series

Netflix is in the process of developing a Resident Evil television series as a new original program for its streaming service, Deadline reports. While almost nothing is known about the plot, and the series is far from making any conclusive casting decisions, the report states the series would follow in the path of the six-part film series created by German production studio Constantin Films, which is said to be working with Netflix on the TV project.

That means the show will likely involve zombies and the shadowy bioweapons manufacturer Umbrella Corporation, which is at the center of the RE universe’s undead outbreak. Unlike most of the games, which have mostly remained in the survival horror genre, the series may involve more splashy sci-fi action sequences, if it does follow in the footsteps of the Milla Jovovich films. Notably, the six-part RE film series directed by Paul W. S. Anderson has cumulatively earned $1.2 billion, making it the highest-grossing film series based on a video game, Deadline notes. Constantin is reportedly still trying to reboot the film series, and it’s unclear if a Netflix TV show would delay or obstruct those plans in any way.

It’s unlikely Netflix’s decision to pursue a RE series has anything to do with the Resident Evil 2 remake, which releases tomorrow, but interest in the series is running especially high these days coming off the excellent reviews for that remake and the critical success of 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a wildly creative first-person reimagining of the series that earned RE a whole new generation of fans. More likely is that Netflix is on the hunt for its own take on The Walking Dead, which has entered its twilight years on AMC and has recently shed a substantial amount of major players from its core cast. Zombies don’t tend to ever go out of fashion, and Netflix latching itself onto a franchise that’s seeing a strong revival right now seems like a smart move.