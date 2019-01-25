Everything coming to Netflix in February

Valentine’s Day is on the way, so to celebrate, let’s kick off with… Netflix’s first dating show? Not kidding. In February, the streaming service is launching Dating Around, a reality show about singles going on awkward first dates. It sounds super cringey, but I’ll likely hate-watch it anyway, like I hate-watched the thriller TV series You, which bombed cable ratings before making it to Netflix in December 2018.
Netflix is also celebrating Black History Month with titles including ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke, a long-form documentary about the mysterious death of an influential black musician during the civil rights movement. And there’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, which highlights the lives of lesser-known black historical figures through re-enactments. Hart will be retelling history to a little girl, and it honestly sounds pretty good.
February means American viewers are losing The Big Lebowski and The Bourne Ultimatum, but the month also promises more intriguing storylines, like Velvet Buzzsaw, in which Jake Gyllenhaal plays a bisexual art critic, and The Umbrella Academy, an adaptation of Gerard Way’s surreal comic series featuring siblings with magic powers. If that’s not enough, you can revisit classics like Jaws (and non-classics like Jaws 2 through 4), Little Women, and Pretty in Pink, which Guinevere Beck from You says happens to be her favorite movie of all time.
Note: this listing is for Netflix US. Viewers in other countries will run into different availability.
Coming to Netflix
February 1st
- About a Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good as It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll
- Siempre bruja
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day
- Velvet Buzzsaw
February 2nd
- Bordertown, season 2
- Romance is a Bonus Book
February 3rd
- Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
February 5th
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
February 6th
- The Soloist
February 8th
- ¡Nailed It! México
- El árbol de la sangre
- High Flying Bird
- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
- One Day at a Time, season 3
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, season 2
- Unauthorized Living
February 9th
- The Break, season 2
February 10th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, volume 2
February 11th
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
- Little Women
February 14th
- Dating Around
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
February 15th
- Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
- The Breaker Upperers
- The Dragon Prince, season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Yucatan
February 16th
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
February 21st
- The Drug King
February 22nd
- Chef’s Table: Volume 6
- Firebrand
- GO! Vive a tu manera
- Paddleton
- Paris is Us (Paris est à nous)
- Rebellion, season 2
- Suburra, season 2
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown, season 2
- The Photographer of Mauthausen
- Workin’ Moms
February 25th
- Dolphin Tale 2
February 26th
- Our Idiot Brother
February 27th
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 28th
- Jeopardy!: Collection 2
- The Rebound
Leaving Netflix
February 1st
- Black Dynamite
- Bride of Chucky
- Children of Men
- Clerks
- Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Ella Enchanted
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Queer as Folk, seasons 1-5
- Shaun of the Dead
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Woman in Gold
February 2nd
- Cabin Fever
February 3rd
- Sing
February 19th
- Disney’s Girl Meets World, seasons 1-3
February 20th
- Piranha
Loading comments...