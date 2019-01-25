T-Mobile’s rumored ‘free mobile TV service’ is actually just a Metro experiment

T-Mobile is gearing up to launch a free mobile TV streaming service — but it’s going to be far tinier than the original report at Cheddar let on. In fact, it’s not for T-Mobile subscribers at all.

A T-Mobile spokesperson pointed The Verge to this tweet, which clarifies that the supposed service will actually just be a “snackable content app,” only for T-Mobile’s Metro brand (formerly MetroPCS), and only available on two phones to start.

Not quite. We’re working with Metro by T-Mobile on a snackable content app launching on two phones next month. https://t.co/ptAiWAyZ3g — XUMO (@XumoTV) January 25, 2019

Cheddar originally reported that the service will be ad-supported and free to all T-Mobile subscribers, and that it would come preinstalled on several T-Mobile phones, including some Samsung devices. It’s possible that the Samsung pre-install part is still true, and it’s obviously still true that the service will run on licensed Xumo streaming technology — since T-Mobile pointed us to a tweet by Xumo confirming that exact thing.

But the limited availability would mean it’s not a true counterpart to AT&T’s Watch TV service, nor Verizon’s Go90, which ended last year, each of which gave customers the ability to stream over-the-top television and monetize that usage with advertisements.

And it would definitely be different from T-Mobile’s “disruptive TV service.” CEO John Legere originally said that TV service would launch in 2018, but he then pushed back to accommodate more mobile distribution rights, according to Bloomberg.

T-Mobile currently has more than 77 million subscribers, and it offers unlimited streaming to its customers, alongside free Netflix subscriptions with its Binge On plan.

Update, 1:58 PM ET: The original scoop at Cheddar was wrong, according to T-Mobile, and we’ve updated this post to reflect what its partner Xumo is actually announcing.