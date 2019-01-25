Tinder settles age discrimination lawsuit with $11.5 million worth of Super Likes

Tinder last week settled a class action lawsuit for $17.3 million over charging users 30 and older double the standard fee for one of its subscription services. The premium tier, called Tinder Plus and introduced in 2015, gave users perks like the ability to rewind swipes, more Super Likes, and the option to swipe for people located in other countries.

Tinder was criticized when it service launched for its age tiers, which charged a $9.99 monthly fee for users under 29 and $19.99 for users 30 and up. At the time, Tinder defended the pricing model and compared the tiers to Spotify’s discounted rates for students in a statement to NPR. A Tinder spokesperson commented, “During our testing we’ve learned, not surprisingly, that younger users are just as excited about Tinder Plus, but are more budget constrained and need a lower price to pull the trigger.”

The case was first filed in a California court last April, with plaintiff Lisa Kim filing on behalf of an estimated 230,000 other class members. Tinder first blocked the case by citing the arbitration clause in its Terms of Service, and Kim appealed that clause when the settlement was reached. The company will now have to pay class members a combined $11.5 million in compensation. For dropping the claims, class members will receive 50 Super Likes, and an additional choice of a $25 check, 25 more Super Likes, or a free Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold subscription.

Tinder also agreed it would stop the discriminatory price tiers for its subscription services, but only in California. The company may also offer discounts to users 21 years or younger. This latest class action lawsuit is just one of many the company is currently involved in. Tinder’s co-founders are currently suing its parent companies IAC and Match Group for $2 billion dollars for lowering Tinder’s valuation and taking away stock options, and contained in that lawsuit are claims of rampant sexism and sexual harassment.