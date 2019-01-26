As much as I liked Ex Machina, I skipped out on Annihilation while it was in theaters, in part because the lack of studio confidence in it seemed to speak pretty poorly of how the film turned out. There were a lot of interesting ideas in the movie, but I didn’t think they came together quite as well as in Alex Garland’s last film.

That said, there was one quirk of the film that I really loved: the way its score so often was just a simple, acoustic guitar. We’re so used to big, sweeping, and very heavily electronic music in our science fiction films. Bringing in such a warm, physical instrument lends a completely different tone and is unsettling in its own, lonely way because of how unusual it is.

Of course, Annihilation had its big booming electronic tones too — and admittedly, they were also pretty great. But I would love to see more movies experiment with the texture of their sounds like this and catch audiences with something unexpected.

Check out seven trailers from this week below.

The Beach Bum

Harmony Korine’s follow-up to Spring Breakers is another raucous beachside story filled with larger-than-life, perpetually stoned characters. As far as I can tell, the movie is just about watching Matthew McConaughey play a washed up artist named Moondog go about his carefree, kind-of-in-shambles life, which, frankly, sounds great. It comes out March 29th.

Broad City

Broad City is back for one final season, and Comedy Central put out a first look at it this week. The first episode actually debuted on Thursday, but you can get a glimpse at a little more of what’s to come in the trailer above.

Shazam!

Warner Bros. put out a short new teaser for Shazam! this week that shows off a little more of its fight sequences, and more importantly, even more of the film’s humor, which looks appropriately goofy. It comes out April 5th.

Maiden

Sony has a documentary coming up about the first all-female crew to to enter the Whitbread Round the World yacht race and the doubts they had to overcome to make it happen. The film is headed to Sundance, so it’ll probably get a release date in the near feature.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix has a strange new superhero series coming up that seems sort of like a dysfunctional, comedic X-Men. The first season comes out February 15th.

The Boys

Amazon has its own quirky take on a superhero series coming up, too. It’s about a rough-looking group of guys who decide to take down a bunch of superheroes who have been taking advantage of their powers for wealth and fame. The show comes out this summer.

Pen15

Mostly, just kudos to Hulu for being the first to take ownership of such a dumb but obviously attention-grabbing title. The show debuts February 8th.