You can now watch Star Trek: Discovery’s season 2 premiere on YouTube

When CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery debuted last year, it did so with a special premiere on the network’s television channel, a way to drive signups for the network’s streaming service, CBS All Access. While the premiere of the show’s second season has already come and gone, the network has decided to put this season’s debut episode, “Brother,” up on YouTube.

Presumably, the episode is there to remind non-subscribers — or lapsed subscribers — that the show is back and that it’s worth watching. Discovery seems to have done a good job bringing in new viewers when it first premiered in 2017 — CBS claimed at the time that signups for the service broke records after the show premiered on the network.

But, that first season wrapped up last February, and there’s been plenty of complaints about the streaming service’s available catalog and technical glitches. That’s a long time for subscribers to stick around, especially if they showed up for that one show.

So, it makes sense that CBS would find a way to remind fans that it’s time to get back on the All Access bandwagon, now that Discovery has returned. According to ComicBook.com, the episode will be available for the next two weeks, long enough to serve as a reminder that the series is back, and that it might be worth signing back up again.