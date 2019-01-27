Apple’s iOS 12.2 beta points to customized Downtime scheduling

A recently released developer’s beta for iOS 12.2 shows that Apple will allow some customization for its Downtime feature. Users will now be able to adjust the Screen Time feature to account for days of the week, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple introduced the feature with iOS12 last year, which allows users to set some imposed limits for their apps based on the time of day, something that’s useful if they want to cut back. their usage. The feature essentially turns off apps (you can whitelist some essential ones, or give yourself some more time) after a certain amount of time (say 2 hour per day) or to kick in after a certain hour of the day (like 7PM).

@9to5mac 12.2 allows you to custom screen time days pic.twitter.com/pJIEplP3Fj — Sam Spencer (@Mr_SamSpencer) January 26, 2019

A Twitter user pointed out that users will be able to customize that schedule a bit — Apple will allow them to account for different days during the week. You would be able to set up limits based on the day, giving yourself more time on your phone during the week, while cutting back even more on the weekends, for example.

The iOS 12.2 beta has brought some other revelations for what’s to come with the next update: a subscription service in Apple News, which would allow newspapers and magazines to offer up a monthly fee, as well as a hands-free voice command for the next generation of Apple AirPods.