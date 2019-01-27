Samsung says that it will begin using sustainable materials in its packaging

Samsung says that it will begin replacing its plastic packaging used with a variety of products with “environmentally sustainable elements” beginning this year.

The company announced today that it will replace the plastic used in phones, tablets and wearables for molds and accessory bags made with “eco-friendly materials.” The company also says that it will also change the design for its phone chargers to reduce the use of plastics, “swapping the glossy exterior with a matte finish.” The company will also replace plastic bags used to protect its air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, and washing machines with recycled materials and bioplastics that come from non-fossil fuel sources. Finally, the company will begin using paper that’s been certified by “global environmental organizations” in its manuals by next year.

Gyeong-bin Jeon the head of Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Center, says that the company is working to address “society’s environmental issues such as resource depletion and plastic wastes,” and that it wants to minimize the waste that it produces. In making the shift, Samsung pledges to use 500 thousand tons of recycled plastics and to collect 7.5 tons of discarded products by 2030.