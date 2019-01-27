Vizio opens signups for Smartcast 3.0 beta ahead of Apple support

Vizio has announced (via Engadget) that smart TV owners can sign up for a beta for its SmartCast 3.0 update, which it will roll out this spring, bringing with it Apple Airplay 2 and HomeKit support to eligible smart TVs.

The company has opened up signups for the beta, which will be made available in “Q1 2019,” and will be made more widely available in an update for SmartCast TVs and Displays during the second quarter of the year.

At CES this year, Apple made a splash by integrating with AirPlay 2 support for Vizio, LG, and Samsung smart TVs for the first time. Vizio’s update is the first step towards bringing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility to consumers, allowing them to rent or buy content from iTunes on the television, or to control it with Siri. At the show, Vizio said that its 2019 televisions would come with Airplay 2 functionality, and that “eligible” SmartCast TVs will also get the functionality with a software update.