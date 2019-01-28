Samsung’s new Galaxy M devices are designed to win back India

Samsung is unveiling its new Galaxy M Series in India today, in a bid to compete against Chinese rivals like Xiaomi. The two Android handsets, the M10 and M20, both include Samsung’s new “Infinity-V” teardrop display, and are designed to be successors to the A series of handsets. Samsung is clearly targeting millennials with the Galaxy M, and the company has partnered with Amazon India for its launch.

The Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch display (1080 × 2340) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and it’s powered by the new Exynos 7904 quad-core processor. Samsung is offering two variants of the Galaxy M20, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Surprisingly, Samsung is including a 5,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy M20, which should give it good battery life for such a budget-friendly smartphone.

Samsung’s Galaxy M10 has a 6.22-inch display (720 × 1520) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Samsung is powering the Galaxy M10 with the Exynos 7870, which should make it more power efficient. There’s a smaller 3,400 MaH battery as a result. Both devices will have dual rear cameras, with a 13-megapixel F1.9 main camera, alongside an ultrawide five-megapixel F2.2 camera. Samsung is also including a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB-C, and a headphone jack on both the Galaxy M20 and M10.

Both of these handsets are important for Samsung. Data from Counterpoint reveals that Xiaomi overtook Samsung’s Indian market share in late 2017, and has held onto the lead throughout 2018.

Samsung has been struggling to fight back against the strong competition in India, and the gap between Samsung and Xiaomi is now starting to widen. Samsung’s Galaxy M Series is a strong attempt to try and regain the top spot in 2019 and beyond.

Samsung’s Galaxy M10 will be priced starting at Rs. 7,990 ($112), and the Galaxy M20 starts at Rs. 10,990 ($155). Both will be available in ocean blue and charcoal black variants from February 5th at Samsung’s online store or Amazon.