Metro Exodus is the latest game to ditch Steam for Epic’s game store

Bleak survival shooter Metro Exodus is skipping Steam to launch exclusively on Epic’s game store on PC. Publisher Deep Silver made the announcement today, explaining that the latest game in the series would be available “solely” through the Epic store on PC when it launches on February 15th. Meanwhile, the previous two Metro games will also be coming to the digital shop later in the year.

“Epic’s generous revenue terms are a game changer.”

The news marks yet another major get for Epic, which launched its Steam competitor late last year. Earlier in January, Ubisoft revealed that the PC version of The Division 2 would also be exclusive to Epic, despite previously being listed on Steam. Epic has been able to lure developers and publishers by offering a more generous revenue split, taking a 12 percent cut of sales as opposed to the industry standard 30 percent.

“Epic’s generous revenue terms are a game changer that will allow publishers to invest more into content creation, or pass on savings to the players,” Deep Silver CEO Dr. Klemens Kundratitz said in a statement. “By teaming up with Epic we will be able to invest more into the future of Metro and our ongoing partnership with series developer 4A Games, to the benefit of our Metro fans.”

Deep Silver says that “any customer with an outstanding preorder for Metro Exodus on PC through any digital retailer will receive their game as expected.” And while the game’s Steam page is still live, pre-orders will end today, and this notice is currently prominently placed on the page:

After years spent as the dominant force in PC gaming, Valve is finally starting to see some real competition in the space, with big names like Epic and Discord offering more developer-friendly options. That said, Steam is still the most popular PC shop by a wide margin; a recent survey of game developers revealed that around half of PC developers say the majority of their revenue comes from Valve’s marketplace.