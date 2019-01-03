Logan Paul and KSI look to stop pirates of boxing rematch

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul are working to protect their upcoming boxing rematch against pirated live streams after their initial fight was pirated by more than a million viewers. In a video published yesterday, KSI says that in addition to sorting out distribution options and a location for the match, they’re also “working on protection and the legal side of things when it comes to streaming.”

The first match took place last August in the UK’s Manchester Arena. Despite the thousands of people who bought tickets for the in-person event and the hundreds of thousands more who streamed it live on YouTube via a $10 pay-per-view, piracy was rampant on Twitch. Piracy streams do violate Twitch’s guidelines, though these are subject to DMCA takedowns by third-party rights holders. We’ve reached out to KSI and Twitch for comment and will update accordingly.

Although the fight between KSI and Logan Paul was widely hyped last year, YouTube had no involvement in its planning or promotion. The same goes for the upcoming rematch.

Piracy was not a problem on YouTube, though. YouTube says it provides video owners with tools to prevent pirated live streams. “When copyright holders work with us to provide reference files for their content, we ensure live broadcasts are scanned for third party content, and we either pause or terminate streams when we find matches to third party content,” a spokesperson tells The Verge.

YouTube shares in the revenue creators bring in from live streams. The exact split isn’t disclosed publicly, but YouTube says that creators keep the majority of that income.

As for when the fight will finally happen, KSI’s best guess is not February, as rumored. The process is a multimonth undertaking, he says, that still requires a city selection and a venue.