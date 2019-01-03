Klipsch brings Google Assistant and Alexa support to its smart sound bars

Audio company Klipsch has announced a new series of smart sound bars ahead of CES 2019. The five new sound bars have options like built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, and, in one model, Dolby Atmos. They will cost between $299 and $1,599 and will be rolling out this spring, with a couple of the models shipping this fall.

Klipsch’s new sound bars will range from 40 inches to 54 inches in length. The smallest is the Klipsch Bar 40, which is also available as the Bar 40G with Google Assistant built in. The Klipsch Bar 48 is the next largest and also comes as the Bar 48W, a Wi-Fi enabled version wish is “compatible with” Google Assistant, Alexa, and AirPlay 2 — which means you can use any of those assistants to stream music to it. It also features DTS Virtual:X surround sound. Lastly, the Klipsch Bar 54A comes with Dolby Atmos and discrete elevation drivers. All models can be purchased with or without subwoofers.

These sound bars were designed to look and sound more like Klipsch’s high-end Reference speakers (i.e., they’re expensive and don’t look like your typical plastic black bar). The company doesn’t mention what the sound bars will be made of, only that they will be using “quality materials” and “horn-loaded technology.”

Klipsch first introduced smart speakers to its lineup in 2018 with its Heritage Wireless speakers.