CES 2019: All the announcements from the biggest show in tech

Rollable TVs. Monster laptops. Self-driving cars. Folding phones. VR and AR headsets. Smart home gear galore. Gadgets of all shapes and sizes, some too niche to categorize, plus tech that’s barely made it out of the lab (or incubator, or crowdfunding campaign). These are the things we’ll see at CES 2019, the biggest tech show of the year — and we’re chronicling all of them, all the announcements, right here.
- StoryStream
Dec 18, 2018, 9:00am EST
January 3
Klipsch brings Google Assistant and Alexa support to its smart sound bars
With options like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Dolby Atmos
January 3
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai cancels trip to CES amid government shutdown
It will be the second year in a row that he hasn’t attended the conference
January 3
Whirlpool is launching a Wear OS app for its connected appliances
Whirlpool is launching a Wear OS app for its connected appliances along with simplified voice commands for both Google Assistant and Alexa devices.
January 3
Toyota’s self-driving cars can now fit more junk in their trunks
The automaker will reveal its latest test vehicle at CES in Las Vegas
January 3
Bang & Olufsen updates its Beoplay E8 with a wirelessly charging case
Along with a matching wireless charging pad
January 3
LuMee’s new phone case lights up to club beats
The club will be ridiculous in 2019
January 3
GE launches color smart bulbs that work directly with Google Home
C by GE line expands outside lighting
January 3
Samsung’s curved 49-inch gaming monitor now comes in QHD resolution
Plus a new 32-inch curved 4K UHD display
January 3
Samsung’s new space-saving monitors can stand flat against a wall or cubicle
The screen is attached to a movable arm
January 3
LG’s 2019 TV lineup includes Alexa, HDMI 2.1, and an 88-inch 8K OLED
Here comes support for high frame rate
January 3
Vuzix starts selling its AR smart glasses for $1,000
One of the first consumer smart glasses to hit the market
January 2
August’s leaked smart doorbell actually looks like a doorbell this time
The home security company is sticking around, despite being acquired in 2017
January 2
Ring security lights all but confirmed by FCC filing
Let there be (security) lights
December 27
LG’s latest soundbars feature Dolby Atmos support and Google Assistant baked-in
More simple and minimalist designs from LG and Meridian Audio
December 21
LG’s second-gen 4K laser projector works from just two inches away from your wall
Giant projector images without the usual hassle of rearranging your living room
December 18
Dirac Bass will trick you into perceiving deeper bass from your phone’s speakers
The limitations of the human mind might help lift the limitations of tiny speakers