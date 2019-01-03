CES 2019: All the announcements from the biggest show in tech

Rollable TVs. Monster laptops. Self-driving cars. Folding phones. VR and AR headsets. Smart home gear galore. Gadgets of all shapes and sizes, some too niche to categorize, plus tech that’s barely made it out of the lab (or incubator, or crowdfunding campaign). These are the things we’ll see at CES 2019, the biggest tech show of the year — and we’re chronicling all of them, all the announcements, right here.