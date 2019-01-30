YouTube Music now works with Sonos speakers

YouTube has announced that, starting today, YouTube Music is now available within the Sonos app and can be played on all Sonos speakers. Users with a YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium subscription will be able to stream albums, remixes, covers, playlists, and more to their Sonos speakers.

Some of the features included in YouTube Music on the Sonos app are recommendations based on a user’s listening history, mood-based playlists (like Energy Boosters and Throwback Jams), and Top 100 Songs charts, an app feature which received a lukewarm reception. There’s also a new releases section, personalized playlists, and your library, which keeps track of everything you’ve saved.

Sonos already supports a wealth of streaming services, like Spotify, Apple Music, and even Bandcamp. It’s nice that Sonos owners have another option for how they listen to music, and it’s also a step toward YouTube Music being taken more seriously as a service. Granted, YouTube is the biggest music streaming platform on the internet, but much of that traffic comes from free accounts, not people paying for Premium services.

YouTube Music for Sonos is now available in all countries where YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium are available.