iOS 13 will reportedly include a dark mode and new iPad home screen

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new dark mode in its iOS 13 update later this year. Bloomberg reports that iOS 13 will include a dark mode, which will presumably be system-wide, for “easier nighttime viewing.” Many apps have added dark modes in recent years, but many iPhone owners have been calling on Apple to introduce its own OS support, so this will be a welcome addition. It follows a dark mode that launched with macOS Mojave last year.

Dark mode won’t be the only major addition to iOS 13, though: CarPlay improvements are reportedly planned, alongside a new iPad home screen. We’ve heard rumors about a redesigned home screen before, but Apple reportedly delayed introducing it with the iOS 12 update last year, favoring reliability and performance improvements instead. Bloomberg doesn’t offer up any new details on what the new iPad home screen will look like, but iOS 13 is also said to include a tab interface for apps and file management improvements.

Apple is also said to be integrating new services into iOS 13, including a magazine subscription service and original video content. That’s not surprising, given Apple’s boost in services revenue over the past year. We’ll likely get a better idea of what features will make it into iOS 13 in June when Apple is expected to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).