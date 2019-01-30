Apple reportedly planning multiple new iPad models, including an updated iPad mini

Apple could release at least two new iPads this year, including a cheaper version of the iPad mini, which hasn’t been updated since 2015, according to Bloomberg. The other upcoming iPad reportedly has a 10-inch screen with a faster processor and might be released as soon as this spring. That device would keep its Lightning port.

Bloomberg also reports that an upgraded iPad Pro is planned for spring 2020 and would introduce a laser-powered 3D camera to Apple devices. Apple also seems to be focusing on the iPad for the next version of iOS, iOS 13, which is reported to include iPad-specific updates, like a new home screen and tabbed apps, as well as improvements to file management.

Earlier this week, programmer Steven Troughton-Smith uncovered references to four new iPad models in the iOS 12.2 code. He speculated that one might be a mini. MacRumors also spotted Eurasian Economic Commission Database registrations for seven new iPads.

Apple most recently announced its iPad Pro with Face ID at an event in Brooklyn, New York this past October. It also includes gesture controls like the ones used on newer iPhones, although it sounds like for this next generation of iPad, Apple might debut features on the tablets.