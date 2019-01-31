All of the updates for Disney’s immersive Star Wars theme parks, Galaxy’s Edge Opening in Anaheim, California, and Orlando, Florida in 2019

This year, Disney will open a pair of ambitious expansions to its theme parks in California and Florida: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The parks will be designed to look like real locations from the Star Wars universe, with Disney tying the location into the larger canon of the franchise through books, comics, and more.

The parks will also come with rides that let visitors pilot the Millennium Falcon and experience a battle between the First Order and Resistance, and they’ll be able to stay in immersive hotels designed to look like they belong in the universe.

The parks are set to open in the summer and fall of 2019. Follow along for all of the updates, video, and commentary for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.