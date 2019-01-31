It’s your first day of work at Cadabra: the #1 retailer of books, clothing, home goods, healthcare, real estate, defense technology, and mortuary services in Unified America, and the only company left standing after the Disruption War.

But before you can start, you have to get out of your apartment — no thanks to your personal AI assistant, who controls everything from your shower temperature to your social credit score. There is one way to be a productive citizen in Cadabra’s domed civilization. There are twelve ways to fail.