Everything coming to Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in February

Sometimes, it just feels like there’s nothing urgent to watch on Netflix. If the latest titles coming to the service aren’t your cup of tea, or if Hulu has simply won the subscription battle, you always have other options. February is the month of romance and remembering black history, but this month, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now are mainly serving up adventure, horror, and superheroes.
Amazon Prime is launching its original series Agatha Christie Presents: The ABC Murders, inspired by the novel of the same name. If the series is anything like the books, expect a fast-paced, thrilling mystery filled with red herrings and suspicious characters. Want to acknowledge Valentine’s Day without buying into the commercial messaging? Try Down, the latest installment in Blumhouse’s Into The Dark holiday-themed movie series. Down starts off as a romantic story, then quickly develops into horror as office workers end up trapped in an elevator.
And if you just want to ring in the new Lunar New Year with some superhero fun, Deadpool 2 will be available to stream on HBO Now, and so will Legion’s season 2 on Hulu. While both promise X-Men, either in cameos or as important side characters, these things are tonally different, so you can choose between a party and a mental workout. If that isn’t enough, Hulu decided to bring all of us back to middle school with the adult comedy titled PEN15, starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. Yes, really.
Coming to Hulu
February 1st
- Into The Dark: Down, episode 5
- Record of Grancrest War, season 1
- A View to Kill
- The Animal
- Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
- Bad Santa
- Barefoot
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bounty
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Broadway Danny Rose
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack II
- Capote
- Chaos
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Liberty
- Dazed and Confused
- Deep Blue Sea
- Delta Farce
- Dr. No
- Equilibrium
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Field of Dreams
- Flesh + Blood
- Foolish
- For Your Eyes Only
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Freedomland
- From Russia with Love
- Goldeneye
- Hairspray
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- How to Deal
- Kingpin
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Lars and the Real Girl
- Licence to Kill
- The Madness of King George
- Marathon Man
- Metro
- Mississippi Burning
- Moonraker
- Moonstruck
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation
- Mystic Pizza
- Next Day Air
- Old Fashioned
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- The Portrait of a Lady
- The Purple Rose of Cairo
- The Quiet Ones
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Space Jam
- The Secret Garden
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Toybox
- Thelma & Louise
- Three Kings
- Thunderball
- Tomcats
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Unforgettable
- Universal Soldier
- Untamed Heart
- Wayne’s World
- Wayne’s World 2
- Wedding Crashers
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- While You Were Sleeping
February 2nd
- Cabin Fever
- Pick of the Litter
February 3rd
- Legion, season 2
February 4th
- Saints & Sinners,seasons 1-3
- Real Housewives of New York City, season 10
- Dog Days
- Experimenter
February 5th
- Paid in Full
February 8th
- PEN15, season 1
February 9th
- The Preppie Connection
February 10th
- The Song
February 11th
- All Square
February 14th
- False Flag, season 2
- Zac & Mia, season 2
February 15th
- Bondi Harvest, season 1
- Jamie’s Quick and Easy, seasons 1-2
- Next
February 16th
- Proven Innocent
- A Perfect Day
February 17th
- The Party
February 18th
- Elvis All-Star Tribute
- The Sisters Brothers
February 20th
- Stan Against Evil, season 3
February 23rd
- Death Wish
February 25th
- Archer: Danger Island, season 9
- Every Day
- The School
February 26th
- The Enemy Within
- The Voice, season 16 premiere
- Three Identical Strangers
February 27th
- World of Dance, season 3 premiere
- Tickled
February 28th
- Whiskey Cavalier, season 1
- Digging for Fire
- The Guilty
Leaving Hulu
February 28th
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- A Mermaid’s Tale
- All Over the Guy
- Apollo 13
- Bad Girls
- Bad Girls from Mars
- Basic Instinct
- Beetlejuice
- Best Seller
- Beverly Hills Vamp
- Blow Out
- Blue Jasmine
- Christmas Cupid
- Deja Vu
- Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts
- Dream House Nightmare
- Dressed to Kill
- Exposed
- Hitman’s Run
- It’s Us
- Joey
- King of the Mountain
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Line of Duty
- Living by the Gun
- Malena
- Manhattan Night
- Mansfield Park
- Message in a Bottle
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Mullholland Falls
- Operation Condor
- Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
- Radio Days
- Ride
- Righteous Kill
- Rob Roy
- Silent Tongue
- Snow
- Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- Snowglobe
- Spy Game
- Switchback
- Teresa’s Tattoo
- Ulee’s Gold
- We are Marshall
- Wicker Park
- With a Friend like Harry
Coming to Amazon Prime Video
February 1st
- 23 1/2 Hours Leave
- Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders, season 1
- A Romance of Happy Valley
- A Strange Adventure
- Along Came Polly
- Barefoot
- Bounty
- Brand of the Devil
- Broadway Danny Rose
- Chaos
- Delta Farce
- Flesh+Blood
- Foolish
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Gambler’s Choice
- Generation Wealth
- Gorilla Ship
- Guru, the Mad Monk
- Hay Foot
- Headline Crasher
- High Lonesome
- High School Girl
- Hollywood Without Make-Up
- Hunters of the Deep
- In Plain Sight, seasons 1-5
- Irish Luck
- Jacaré
- Joan the Woman
- Just Add Magic, season 3
- Lady from Chungking
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Little Miss Hoover
- Loaded Pistols
- Lost Canyon
- Lucky Ghost
- Lucky Terror
- Lying Lips
- Marathon Man
- Marie Galante
- Men of the Plains
- My Lady of Whims
- Neath Canadian Skies
- Neath the Arizona Skies
- Next Day Air
- No Substitute for Victory
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Oriental Evil
- Orphans of the Storm
- Outlaw Express
- Outlaws of the Desert
- Paradise Express
- Partners of the Plains
- Pirates on Horseback
- Private Snuffy Smith
- Queen of the Jungle
- Racing Blood
- Raiders of the Border
- Rawhide
- Reckless Decision
- Rogue of the Range
- A Romance of the Redwood
- Round-Up Time in Texas
- Rubber Tires
- Secret of the Wastelands
- Secrets of Three Hungry Wives
- Sepia Cinderella
- Sisters of Death
- Sparrows
- Spirit of Youth
- Star Kid
- Stella Maris
- Swamp Fire
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Texas Jack
- Texas to Bataan
- That Gang of Mine
- The Blues Brothers
- The Border Legion
- The Ghost Walks
- The Hoosier Schoolmaster
- The James Dean Story
- The Jesus Trip
- The Kid
- The Kid Ranger
- The Last of the Clintons
- The Last of the Mohicans
- The Love of Sunya
- The Married Virgin
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Money
- The Phantom Broadcast
- The Portrait of a Lady
- The Proud and Damned
- The Purple Rose of Cairo
- The Quiet Ones
- The Shadow Strikes
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- The Violent Years
- Thelma & Louise
- Three Husbands
- Three Men from Texas
- Tombstone Canyon
- Tomorrow at Seven
- Tracy the Outlaw
- Unforgettable
- Universal Soldier
- Untamed Heart
- Vigilantes of Boomtown
- Wacky Taxi
- Wagon Trail
- Wagon Wheels
- Water Rustlers
- Wayne’s World
- Wayne’s World 2
- West of the Law
- Whistling Bullets
- White Pongo
- Wild Country
- Wildfire
- Winning of the West
- Ye Shanghai
- Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge
- Young Dynamite
February 5th
- The Tunnel, season 3
February 6th
- Hillary, season 1
February 7th
- Papillon
February 8th
- White Dragon, season 1
- Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot
- The Promise
February 15th
- Lorena, season 1
February 16th
- What They Had
February 17th
- The Party
February 21st
- Odd Squad: Odds and Ends
February 22nd
- This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, season 1
February 23rd
- Death Wish
February 25th
- Every Day
February 28th
- The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet
February TBD
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, season 1 part 3
- Tumble Leaf, season 4b
Coming to HBO Now
February 1st
- Agent Cody Banks
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
- Beyond the Reach
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- Buried
- Collateral
- Folklore, series premiere
- Hide and Seek
- Hulk
- The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete
- Jessabelle
- The Liability
- Lullaby
- Nanny McPhee Returns
- Our Family Wedding
- The Pelican Brief
- The Prince & Me
- Recreo
- Religulous
- Secret Window
- Sunshine
- Valentine’s Day
- You Got Served
February 2nd
- Uncle Drew
February 8th
- 2 Dope Queens, season 2 premiere
February 9th
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
February 12th
- The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti
February 15th
- Locos De Amor 2 (aka Crazy in Love 2)
February 16th
- Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version)
February 18th
- Chumel Con Chumel Torres, season 4 premiere
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, season 6 premiere
- United Skates
February 23rd
- Breaking In
- It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It
- O.G.
February 24th
- True Detective, season 3 finale
Leaving HBO Now
February 10th
- Chips
February 28th
- About Time
- Arthur
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Battle of the Sexes
- The Belko Experiment
- The Core
- Evita
- Fletch
- Fletch Lives
- Funny People
- The Fugitive
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- Holy Man
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
- I Heart Huckabees
- Ice Age
- Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang
- Logan
- Murder by Numbers
- New Jack City
- Sherlock Holmes
- Shrek Forever After
- The Snowman
- Strange Days
- Table
- Taxi
- The Verdict
- Victoria and Abdul
- Warlock
- Warlock: The Armageddon
- Warlock III: The End of Innocence
- Where the Wild Things Are
