Everything coming to Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in February

Sometimes, it just feels like there’s nothing urgent to watch on Netflix. If the latest titles coming to the service aren’t your cup of tea, or if Hulu has simply won the subscription battle, you always have other options. February is the month of romance and remembering black history, but this month, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now are mainly serving up adventure, horror, and superheroes.

Amazon Prime is launching its original series Agatha Christie Presents: The ABC Murders, inspired by the novel of the same name. If the series is anything like the books, expect a fast-paced, thrilling mystery filled with red herrings and suspicious characters. Want to acknowledge Valentine’s Day without buying into the commercial messaging? Try Down, the latest installment in Blumhouse’s Into The Dark holiday-themed movie series. Down starts off as a romantic story, then quickly develops into horror as office workers end up trapped in an elevator.

And if you just want to ring in the new Lunar New Year with some superhero fun, Deadpool 2 will be available to stream on HBO Now, and so will Legion’s season 2 on Hulu. While both promise X-Men, either in cameos or as important side characters, these things are tonally different, so you can choose between a party and a mental workout. If that isn’t enough, Hulu decided to bring all of us back to middle school with the adult comedy titled PEN15, starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. Yes, really.

Coming to Hulu

February 1st

Into The Dark: Down, episode 5

Record of Grancrest War, season 1

A View to Kill

The Animal

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Bad Santa

Barefoot

The Big Lebowski

The Bounty

The Bourne Ultimatum

Born on the Fourth of July

Broadway Danny Rose

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Capote

Chaos

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Dazed and Confused

Deep Blue Sea

Delta Farce

Dr. No

Equilibrium

Escape from Alcatraz

Field of Dreams

Flesh + Blood

Foolish

For Your Eyes Only

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Freedomland

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Hairspray

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Deal

Kingpin

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lars and the Real Girl

Licence to Kill

The Madness of King George

Marathon Man

Metro

Mississippi Burning

Moonraker

Moonstruck

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

Mystic Pizza

Next Day Air

Old Fashioned

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Portrait of a Lady

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

The Royal Tenenbaums

Space Jam

The Secret Garden

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Toybox

Thelma & Louise

Three Kings

Thunderball

Tomcats

Tomorrow Never Dies

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Wedding Crashers

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

While You Were Sleeping

February 2nd

Cabin Fever

Pick of the Litter

February 3rd

Legion, season 2

February 4th

Saints & Sinners,seasons 1-3

Real Housewives of New York City, season 10

Dog Days

Experimenter

February 5th

Paid in Full

February 8th

PEN15, season 1

February 9th

The Preppie Connection

February 10th

The Song

February 11th

All Square

February 14th

False Flag, season 2

Zac & Mia, season 2

February 15th

Bondi Harvest, season 1

Jamie’s Quick and Easy, seasons 1-2

Next

February 16th

Proven Innocent

A Perfect Day

February 17th

The Party

February 18th

Elvis All-Star Tribute

The Sisters Brothers

February 20th

Stan Against Evil, season 3

February 23rd

Death Wish

February 25th

Archer: Danger Island, season 9

Every Day

The School

February 26th

The Enemy Within

The Voice, season 16 premiere

Three Identical Strangers

February 27th

World of Dance, season 3 premiere

Tickled

February 28th

Whiskey Cavalier, season 1

Digging for Fire

The Guilty

Leaving Hulu

February 28th

12 Dates of Christmas

A Mermaid’s Tale

All Over the Guy

Apollo 13

Bad Girls

Bad Girls from Mars

Basic Instinct

Beetlejuice

Best Seller

Beverly Hills Vamp

Blow Out

Blue Jasmine

Christmas Cupid

Deja Vu

Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts

Dream House Nightmare

Dressed to Kill

Exposed

Hitman’s Run

It’s Us

Joey

King of the Mountain

Leaving Las Vegas

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Line of Duty

Living by the Gun

Malena

Manhattan Night

Mansfield Park

Message in a Bottle

Miracle on 34th Street

Mullholland Falls

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

Radio Days

Ride

Righteous Kill

Rob Roy

Silent Tongue

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Snowglobe

Spy Game

Switchback

Teresa’s Tattoo

Ulee’s Gold

We are Marshall

Wicker Park

With a Friend like Harry

Coming to Amazon Prime Video

February 1st

23 1/2 Hours Leave

Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders, season 1

A Romance of Happy Valley

A Strange Adventure

Along Came Polly

Barefoot

Bounty

Brand of the Devil

Broadway Danny Rose

Chaos

Delta Farce

Flesh+Blood

Foolish

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Gambler’s Choice

Generation Wealth

Gorilla Ship

Guru, the Mad Monk

Hay Foot

Headline Crasher

High Lonesome

High School Girl

Hollywood Without Make-Up

Hunters of the Deep

In Plain Sight, seasons 1-5

Irish Luck

Jacaré

Joan the Woman

Just Add Magic, season 3

Lady from Chungking

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Little Miss Hoover

Loaded Pistols

Lost Canyon

Lucky Ghost

Lucky Terror

Lying Lips

Marathon Man

Marie Galante

Men of the Plains

My Lady of Whims

Neath Canadian Skies

Neath the Arizona Skies

Next Day Air

No Substitute for Victory

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Oriental Evil

Orphans of the Storm

Outlaw Express

Outlaws of the Desert

Paradise Express

Partners of the Plains

Pirates on Horseback

Private Snuffy Smith

Queen of the Jungle

Racing Blood

Raiders of the Border

Rawhide

Reckless Decision

Rogue of the Range

A Romance of the Redwood

Round-Up Time in Texas

Rubber Tires

Secret of the Wastelands

Secrets of Three Hungry Wives

Sepia Cinderella

Sisters of Death

Sparrows

Spirit of Youth

Star Kid

Stella Maris

Swamp Fire

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Texas Jack

Texas to Bataan

That Gang of Mine

The Blues Brothers

The Border Legion

The Ghost Walks

The Hoosier Schoolmaster

The James Dean Story

The Jesus Trip

The Kid

The Kid Ranger

The Last of the Clintons

The Last of the Mohicans

The Love of Sunya

The Married Virgin

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Money

The Phantom Broadcast

The Portrait of a Lady

The Proud and Damned

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

The Shadow Strikes

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Violent Years

Thelma & Louise

Three Husbands

Three Men from Texas

Tombstone Canyon

Tomorrow at Seven

Tracy the Outlaw

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Vigilantes of Boomtown

Wacky Taxi

Wagon Trail

Wagon Wheels

Water Rustlers

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

West of the Law

Whistling Bullets

White Pongo

Wild Country

Wildfire

Winning of the West

Ye Shanghai

Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge

Young Dynamite

February 5th

The Tunnel, season 3

February 6th

Hillary, season 1

February 7th

Papillon

February 8th

White Dragon, season 1

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

The Promise

February 15th

Lorena, season 1

February 16th

What They Had

February 17th

The Party

February 21st

Odd Squad: Odds and Ends

February 22nd

This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, season 1

February 23rd

Death Wish

February 25th

Every Day

February 28th

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet

February TBD

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, season 1 part 3

Tumble Leaf, season 4b

Coming to HBO Now

February 1st

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Beyond the Reach

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

Buried

Collateral

Folklore, series premiere

Hide and Seek

Hulk

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete

Jessabelle

The Liability

Lullaby

Nanny McPhee Returns

Our Family Wedding

The Pelican Brief

The Prince & Me

Recreo

Religulous

Secret Window

Sunshine

Valentine’s Day

You Got Served

February 2nd

Uncle Drew

February 8th

2 Dope Queens, season 2 premiere

February 9th

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

February 12th

The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti

February 15th

Locos De Amor 2 (aka Crazy in Love 2)

February 16th

Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version)

February 18th

Chumel Con Chumel Torres, season 4 premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, season 6 premiere

United Skates

February 23rd

Breaking In

It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It

O.G.

February 24th

True Detective, season 3 finale

Leaving HBO Now

February 10th

Chips

February 28th