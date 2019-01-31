Blizzard’s Overwatch League has a robust new spectator tool if you pay for an all-access pass

One of the biggest problems with fast-paced e-sports like Overwatch is that it can be tough to follow the action; there’s just so much happening all at once. For the second season of the Overwatch League, which kicks off next month, Blizzard and Twitch have partnered for a robust new spectating tool that should make matches much easier to understand.

Called the “command center,” the tool lets you watch games from multiple viewpoints, switching between them at will. They include the first-person viewpoint of any player, the standard broadcast view, and a customizable “three-feed template” where you can add an overhead map alongside two other feeds. Blizzard previously tested these features during the Overwatch World Cup last year. “Since the biggest request was more personal ways to view all the Overwatch League action, we’ve overhauled the command center for an evolved Twitch viewer experience,” explains Twitch’s commerce VP Matt McCloskey.

These options won’t be available to all viewers, however. Instead, they’re part of Twitch’s “Overwatch League All-Access Pass,” which will cost you $14.99 for the entire 2019 season. In addition to the new command center, that money will get you in-game tokens for buying OWL team skins, discounts on merchandise, exclusive chat rooms that include player Q&As, and other Twitch rewards like emotes, badges, and the removal of ads.

The second season of OWL kicks off on February 14th, and it’ll feature a number of notable changes, including eight new teams, a shorter schedule aimed at improving player wellness, and a handful of home matches in cities across the US.