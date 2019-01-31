Ninja stars in NFL Super Bowl ad alongside Peyton Manning and Michael Strahan

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was gaming’s biggest name in 2018, and he’s continuing that in 2019 by starring in a Super Bowl ad alongside some of the biggest athletes.

Blevins, who is widely considered one of the biggest Fortnite players in the world, tweeted out the ad today, confirming it will play before Maroon 5’s halftime show. It stars former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The entire commercial is about Blevins, with Manning calling him a “video game master.”

“So happy to share with you guys one of the many amazing things we’v e been working on and why I’ve been traveling so much,” Blevins tweeted.

It’s a major moment for gaming, esports, and streaming in general. The entertainment industry, various sports leagues, and major companies have begun to take Twitch streamers and YouTube creators more seriously in the past couple of years. Last year, Brian “RiceGum” Le starred in a commercial for Monster Headphones that debuted at the Super Bowl.

Still, there’s no one bigger than Blevins in the streaming space. The fact that he’s starred in an official NFL Super Bowl ad — less than one year after becoming friends with Drake and making a name for himself along Fortnite — is just additional proof. Since rising to Fortnite stardom, Blevins has inked a sponsorship deal with Red Bull, appeared in a television commercial promoting Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, and even has an electronic music album with his name on it, thanks to a partnership with label Astralwerks.

The 2019 Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday at 6:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Rams will take on the New England Patriots for the championship ring.