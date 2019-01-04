We’re less than a week away from CES 2019, and The Vergecast is ready. This week, Nilay, Paul, and Dieter prep by looking at rumors, early announcements, and predictions for the upcoming “biggest event in tech.”

Also, what was thought to be a quiet week turned into another Apple-heavy discussion. In a letter to investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed on Wednesday that it’s expecting a $9 billion loss in revenue due to a decline in iPhone sales. The Vergecast discusses what may have caused this, including the claim of more people replacing their batteries, and what this could mean for their future product line.

And of course we’ve got some fan-favorite segments like Paul’s “Tell me, am I beautiful?” and Liz Lopatto’s “This week in Elon Musk.” Listen to it all to stay informed.

01:18 - Apple says it could miss $9 billion in iPhone sales due to weak demand

2:51 - AT&T tries to trademark ‘Verge TV’ as if we’re going to let them get away with it

7:03 - Apple says cheap battery replacements hurt iPhone sales

36:03 - “This week in Elon Musk” with Liz Lopatto

39:38 - CES 2019: What to expect

42:43 - LG’s 2019 TV lineup includes Alexa, HDMI 2.1, and an 88-inch 8K OLED

57:36 - Paul’s weekly segment “Tell me, am I beautiful?”

If you want more Vergecast, you’re in luck. Every Tuesday, Nilay interviews a different tech figure in the world. In the latest episode, Nilay Patel and Sean O’Kane sit down with GoPro CEO Nick Woodman to talk about their new camera and what’s happening next for the company. You can check that out right in The Vergecast feed.