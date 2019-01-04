Microsoft to silence Cortana during Windows 10 setup

Microsoft is planning to mute Cortana’s voice-over during the initial setup phase of Windows 10. The software giant originally introduced the option back in 2017, to allow new PC users to setup Windows 10 with just their voice. While it was perhaps useful for home users of Windows 10, it’s been a nuisance for businesses where IT admins have been haunted by the voice of Cortana.

The video above shows what happens if you’re setting up multiple machines, with Cortana narrating the setup experience. Microsoft is now disabling the Cortana voice-over on Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education. It will still remain on the Home version of Windows 10, in a move that probably should have been the default way this rolled out in the first place.

This Cortana change will be introduced with the next major Windows 10 update, currently codenamed 19H1. It’s expected to arrive in April, and will also include a new light theme, a secure app sandbox feature, updated emoji and kaomoji, and more tweaks to Fluent Design elements.