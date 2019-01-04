Warner Bros., Bethesda settle lawsuit over Westworld mobile game

Warner Bros. Interactive and Bethesda Softworks have reached an amicable agreement in a lawsuit over the former company’s mobile Westworld game.

Bethesda launched a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Interactive and developer Behaviour Interactive in June 2018, claiming that Westworld was a “blatant ripoff” of the studio’s popular mobile game, Fallout Shelter. Behaviour Interactive helped co-develop Fallout Shelter, and Bethesda alleged that Westworld “has the same or highly similar game design, art style, animations, features and other gameplay elements” as Fallout Shelter.”

Warner Bros. Interactive issued the following statement to Polygon at the time of the lawsuit:

As one of the world’s leading creators of intellectual property, including the ground-breaking television series Westworld, Warner Bros. has a deep respect for intellectual property rights. As such, the assertions by Bethesda Softworks that Warner’s Westworld mobile game improperly used source code from Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter are as surprising as they are unsubstantiated. Warner Bros. has been assured by the game developer, Behaviour Interactive, that Bethesda’s allegations are untrue and that none of Bethesda’s code was used in the Westworld game. Moreover, contrary to Bethesda’s baseless accusation, Warner Bros. at no time “induced” Behavior to use the Fallout Shelter code in Westworld.

A notice filed in a federal court on December 12th, 2018, however, stated that both Bethesda and Warner Bros. Interactive had come to an amicable agreement and settled the lawsuit. In addition, the filing states that Bethesda dismissed its claims with prejudice. This means Bethesda can’t bring forth the same allegations in the future. Although it’s unclear what the exact settlement between the two companies is, both companies will pay their own legal fees.

Both Westworld and Fallout Shelter are available to play on iOS and Android devices.