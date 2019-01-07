Lenovo updates the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga with new designs for 2019

Lenovo is making some subtle tweaks to its ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops for 2019. In a sign that Windows laptops have improved dramatically in recent years, Lenovo is making incremental design changes to both of its flagship ThinkPad laptops. The Lenovo X1 Carbon has always focused on its carbon finish over the years, but the 2019 premium model will now include an optional carbon fiber weave top cover. It’s a visible design change aimed at the many loyal ThinkPad users.

Alongside this material change, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is also going to be thinner and lighter this year. The 14-inch laptop will weigh less than 2.5 pounds and is 14.95mm thin, making it the “world’s lightest commercial 14-inch notebook” according to Lenovo. It’s also getting the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. Lenovo will offer a variety of display choices, including regular 1080p options, a 4K HDR model, and even a new, low-power 1080p display that should help with battery life. Lenovo says battery life should be up to 15 hours (depending on which display you pick). There are also two USB 3.1 ports and dual USB-C Thunderbolt ports for connectivity.

Lenovo is also introducing a new ThinkPad X1 Yoga for 2019. The design changes here are more significant than the X1 Carbon, with the Yoga moving to an aluminum design. While previous models have been constructed out of a carbon fiber hybrid material, this new aluminum chassis is smaller and, at the same time, thinner and lighter than before. The new X1 Yoga is 11 percent thinner than last year’s model, and weighs 3.05 pounds. The 14-inch laptop also has narrower bezels around the display, and a new “iron grey” color thanks to the aluminum finish.

Lenovo is updating the ThinkPad X1 Yoga with 8th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. Just like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, you’ll be able to pick between a variety of displays for the X1 Yoga, including 1080p panels, a WQHD version, and a 4K HDR display.

Both the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga will be available in June, with the X1 Carbon priced from $1,709.99, and the X1 Yoga from $1,929.99.