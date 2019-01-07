Corsair’s new gaming mice cater to different hand grips and play styles

Corsair is known for RAM sticks, power supplies, and a line of rakish, FPS-friendly gaming mice, which have plenty of fans. Now, it’s adding a wireless mouse with 60 hours of battery life and new proprietary frequency-hopping wireless tech to keep things lag-free. There’s also a new ergonomic mouse suited for bear claw and palm-gripped users. Then there’s the M65 RGB Elite, a mouse you may have missed. (Tech sites started reviewing it just last month.)

Frequency-hopping isn’t a new idea — Razer introduced a similar feature into its latest gaming mice last year — but there aren’t all that many big names in gaming mice, and wireless is a particularly tough nut to crack. Many PC gamers are still unconvinced that they can safely ditch a cord, so it’s good to see more competition.

Otherwise, these three gaming mice feature the same Omron switches that are used on the company’s older mice, and they can purportedly withstand “more than 50 million clicks.”

Here’s what else sets them apart:

The M65 RGB Elite makes sense for FPS players, thanks to its “sniper button,” which is basically an instant DPI switcher. It allows you to slow down your cursor sensitivity to more precisely line up each shot. It’s been a trademark Corsair feature, but it’s no longer unique in the market; Razer’s Basilisk and the Logitech G502 now share the same function and button placement. The new M65 also features an 18,000DPI sensor, a tunable weight system that allows you to adjust its center of gravity and weight, an aluminum frame, and two-zone dynamic RGB lighting that can be controlled using the Corsair iCUE Windows app.

If you don’t fit into the FPS gaming mouse group, the wired Ironclaw RGB might be a better fit. It was actually designed for larger hands and palm grip-style users. It weighs 105 grams, and it has an 18,000DPI sensor, customizable in 1 DPI increments for the most particular of users. Other gaming mice that I’ve used — like the Razer Naga and Roccat Kone Pure — are similarly tailored to be ergonomic for larger grip styles, so I’ll have to actually use an Ironclaw to feel the difference.

Corsair also has a wireless mouse that’s made for players who prefer a desk with fewer cables. While it lacks the 18,000DPI sensor that the wired mice have, instead opting for 10,000 DPI, it weighs just 99 grams. It also comes with a wireless USB adapter that’s stored inside the mouse. It gets up to 60 hours of battery life, has six fully programmable buttons, and, of course, it has the same lighting and durable switches as the other Corsair mice. While that battery life is impressive, the Logitech G Pro also has 60-hour battery life, and it’s currently one of my favorites.

Pricing and retail availability for Corsair’s new PC gear is pretty evenly distributed. The M65 RGB Elite in black or white currently retails for $69, the Harpoon Wireless will go for $49, and the Ironclaw RGB will cost you $59 once the new mice start shipping later this month.

Last but not least, Corsair has two extra large desk mats with rubber and low-friction textiles. The MM350 Extended XL is an extended pad that measures 930mm x 400mm (36.6 x 15.7 inches), which is more than enough to include a mouse, keyboard, and other accessories. However, if you don’t need a huge desk mat or you have the desk space, Corsair has a smaller-but-still-huge 450mm x 400mm (17.7 x 15.7 inches) MM350 XL pad.