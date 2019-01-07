New Captain Marvel trailer brings Agent Coulson back to the MCU

A new sneak peek at Captain Marvel that aired during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson brought back one of Marvel’s most beloved characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Agent Coulson.

Coulson appeared to die in the first Avengers film in 2012, but continued to live on in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. Although, like Agent Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, Coulson (Clark Gregg) is much younger than we remember in Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel takes place before the majority of the current MCU films — with the exception of Captain America: The First Avenger, which took place during the Second World War.

The new Captain Marvel trailer also provides a better glimpse into the relationship between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Fury. Much like Thor and Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, the two characters seem to have a buddy cop vibe going for them. That doesn’t mean Captain Marvel is holding back on the action, though. The trailer also has new footage showing Captain Marvel taking on a number of Skrulls, the alien species that has come to take over Earth in the film.

Captain Marvel will be released on March 8th.