Panasonic announces ‘world’s most cinematic TV’ with built-in Dolby Atmos speakers

Panasonic isn't much of a US TV brand anymore, but the company still releases new sets internationally. At CES, it's announcing its latest flagship GZ2000 4K OLED TV, which Panasonic says utilizes a “professional edition” panel that's been tuned to perfection in Hollywood by colorist Stefan Sonnenfeld.

With the GZ2000, Panasonic is claiming a number of firsts. This TV supports both Dolby Vision and the Samsung-backed HDR10+, which Panasonic says sets it apart. It also supports HLG Photo for displaying HDR color gamut in still images from the company's own mirrorless cameras. The TV features upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers built directly into the TV, which is fairly unique as TV speakers go. The audio output was tuned by Panasonic’s Technics division.

What’s not a first — but still convenient to have — is support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. As for software, Panasonic says “My Home Screen 4.0, which allows viewers to tailor the TV user interface to their own preferences with more freedom and flexibility. The layout of the home screen can be reconfigured to allow customized layouts.”

Panasonic hasn’t specified a price for the GZ2000 or nailed down a release date, but its OLED screen and claims of professional calibration suggest it won’t be a budget set once it eventually ships.