Kate Spade launches its first smartwatch with GPS, NFC, and a heart rate monitor

Kate Spade, under the Fossil brand, is launching its second touchscreen smartwatch today — the Scallop Smartwatch 2 — that features a few new tech features that bring the brand more up to par with modern watches. It includes built-in GPS, along with NFC and a heart rate monitor. The watch, like other Fossil smartwatches, runs Google’s Wear OS, which means wearers can access Google Assistant, Google Pay, and Google Fit. It’s also water resistant for the shower and shallow water swimming.

Other specs include a 300mAh battery that should last one to two days on a charge, a magnetic charger, Bluetooth, and compatibility with Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.3+.

From a style perspective, the watch incorporates classic Kate Spade elements like scallops and pastels into the bands and watchface. To access their heart rate, for example, wearers have to tap on an on-screen spade. The watch with a metal band costs $335 while the silicone version costs $295. The silicone bands are interchangeable, although a spokesperson tells me that most people don’t actually swap bands out all the often. They’re more interested in the different dials, aka, watchfaces, which the company is focusing on with this release. Wearers can use a built-in app to answer a few questions about their outfit to get the right dial in return.

Although the Kate Spade news is the biggest for Fossil Group at CES, the company also showed off its Michael Kors Sophie touchscreen watch, which now includes a blinged-out top ring (bezel) and a heart rate monitor, NFC, and GPS. Fossil also turned two of its traditional watches — the Carlie and the Neutra —into hybrid versions, one of which features mother of pearl. The Carlie immediately caught my eye. It’s simple and chic, and something I’d wear. But like most of the company’s hybrid watches, they’re thick, which Fossil really couldn’t explain away, other than to blame the modules they use to build them.

Photography by Ashley Carman / The Verge