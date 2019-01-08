Here are all of the TVs getting AirPlay 2 in 2019

CES and Apple don’t usually go together, but anything goes so far in 2019. Apple announced that it will bring AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility to several televisions in 2019, spanning models from manufacturers like Samsung (its new TVs will have iTunes built in, though they will lack HomeKit support) LG, Sony, and Vizio. Not in the market for a new TV? If you bought your television within the past year or two, there’s a slim chance that it could get AirPlay 2.

Beyond making it easy for iPhone, iPad, and macOS users to push content to their televisions, AirPlay 2 allows for multiroom audio. So with the feature built into future TVs (or patched into one that might already be in your home), your TV can easily connect to other AirPlay 2-compatible devices, like Sonos speakers and the Apple HomePod.

Curiously omitted from the list of supported televisions is anything from TCL, the maker of our current favorite 4K TV under $1,000. This likely has to do with most of its options having tight integration with Roku, a key competitor to Apple in the set-top box space.

Related Taking the smarts out of smart TVs would make them more expensive

Here’s where you’ll be able to find AirPlay 2 later this year, according to Apple’s list of supported products:

LG OLED (2019)

LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)

LG NanoCell SM8X series (2019)

LG UHD UM7X series (2019)

Samsung QLED Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 8 Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 7 Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 6 Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 5 Series (2019 and 2018)

Samsung 4 Series (2019 and 2018)

Sony Z9G Series (2019)

Sony A9G Series (2019)

Sony X950G Series (2019)

Sony X850G Series (2019 85”, 75”, 65” and 55” models)

Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)

Vizio P-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio M-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio E-Series (2019, 2018 and 2017)

Vizio D-series (2019, 2018 and 2017)