Google Assistant goes big at CES 2019

Google has a ton of news to share at CES this year, and most of it revolves around the Google Assistant. The Assistant is getting new features (like conversational translation, boarding pass support, and improved auto reply) and is being built in to even more places (Dish’s Hopper DVR, Samsung TVs, and that long-awaited Sonos integration). You can catch up on all the news below.
Jan 8, 2019
January 8
Dish is bringing Google Assistant to its Hopper lineup
You’ll be able to use Assistant with Dish’s voice remote
January 8
Lenovo made this tiny and adorable Google alarm clock that doubles as a smart speaker
The Google-Amazon smart home war is coming for your bedside
January 8
Google Assistant’s new interpreter mode can translate conversations — but it’s not magic
Supports 27 languages at launch
January 8
Google’s plan to take on Alexa: new features, new devices, and a Trojan horse
Google is announcing a ton of stuff for Google Assistant
January 8
This E Ink screen is the first of many new Google Assistant gadgets
Google Assistant Connect is the answer to Alexa’s ecosystem play
January 8
Google Assistant is adding an auto-punctuation feature for messages
No more speaking your periods and question marks aloud
January 8
Google Assistant is coming for your car with new hands-free voice control from Anker and JBL
Anker added Amazon Alexa to its Roav Viva charger a year ago, and now it offers Google, too