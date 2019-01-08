The Vergecast crew is at the Consumer Electronics Show, so we recorded an episode late last night to discuss everything that happened so far at the “world’s biggest tech event” — most notably, the TV news. The big television companies are bringing AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and even iTunes to their products, which makes Apple a big part of the conversation for TVs this year.

Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Ashley Carman, and Vlad Savov also break down the “silly CES stuff” that they’ve seen so far.

We’ve got a well-rounded show, and there will be another episode tomorrow, so stay tuned!

07:28 - Apple trolls CES with a giant dig at Android and Alexa privacy

08:16 - Five big questions about Apple putting iTunes on Samsung TVs

17:12 - LG will bring AirPlay 2 support to its 2019 TVs

20:20 - Taking the smarts out of smart TVs would make them more expensive

27:08 - LG’s groundbreaking roll-up TV is going on sale this year

33:08 - LG’s 2019 TV lineup includes Alexa, HDMI 2.1, and an 88-inch 8K OLED

33:50 - Samsung’s 75-inch MicroLED 4K TV is a huge step into the future

33:59 - Sony is adding Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its Android TV

38:27 - Sony’s best 2019 party speaker has cup holders for your beer

43:33 - Roku and TCL are working on an 8K HDR TV coming in 2019

46:11 - Smells like there could be drama in the scented proprietary pods business

49:08 - Kohler’s smart toilet promises a ‘fully-immersive experience’

54:08 - Asus reversed the notch to get its laptop bezels even thinner

55:47 - Corsair shrunk the RGB LED down to be as small as the head of a pin

59:07 - T-Mobile roasts AT&T for updating phones with a fake 5G logo

If you want more Vergecast, you’re in luck. We’ve got a bunch of shows coming out this week from CES. Yesterday, Nilay sat down with the CTO of Vizio, Bill Baxter, to discuss AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit on Vizio TVs, as well as the privacy around smart TVs. You can check that out right in The Vergecast feed.