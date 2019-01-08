YouTube was down for some users around the world

YouTube was partially down for an hour and a half today, preventing users and creators around the world from watching and uploading videos.

The outage appeared to start around 3:10PM ET and was fixed at 4:40PM ET. YouTube first alerted users to the issue on Twitter around 3:30PM ET.

“If YouTube isn’t loading for you or you’re seeing error messages on the site — we’re on it,” the company’s support account tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “More updates to follow.”

Unlike the last major YouTube outage in October 2018, which affected everyone for a few hours, it seems like this outage is only affecting some users. A test conducted by some reporters at The Verge found the site either loaded regularly or a little slower than usual.

“I was about to upload a video but YouTube is down,” Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, a creator with more than 5 million subscribers, tweeted.

“You know there is something wrong when you suddenly get views on videos titled ‘YouTube Down,’” company VidIQ tweeted.

People who were affected by the outage were greeted by blank screens, lines of code, or empty video boxes when they tried to access YouTube.

Update January 8th, 5:55PM ET: The story has been updated to reflect that YouTube has solved the issue.