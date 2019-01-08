Google’s latest Pixel 3 update improves audio quality in video recordings

Google is rolling out its first monthly update in 2019 for its flagship Android devices. The only listed change is a bug fix addressing an audio quality issue on both models of the Pixel 3 that occurs while recording video, as reported by users on Reddit.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 / 2 XL, Pixel / XL, and Pixel C are also receiving January updates to patch security vulnerabilities and generally just keep up shop. I received the update late last night on a Pixel 3XL unit that was having some stability issues, applied the update, and was greeted by a smoother experience, complete with the audio quality fixes.

Notably exempt from this month’s update are Google’s older Nexus 5X and 6P phones, which have reached the end of Google’s three-year commitment to provide device security updates.

As for availability, the free January update is rolling out to Pixel users throughout today.