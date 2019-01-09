August adds third-party door locks to its smart home platform

Yale and Emtek, two smart lock companies under the umbrella of the lock conglomerate Assa Abloy, are debuting new smart door locks sporting August’s software. Assa Abloy acquired August back in 2017, but these are the first third-party smart locks that can directly use August’s software without needing external hardware. Back in 2018, August added support for Yale locks, but that required you to purchase a module from Yale that you had to install yourself.

Starting with Emtek’s offerings, the thoughtfully named EMPowered Smart Lock Keypad Deadbolt and the Smart Lock for Deadbolt / Entryset are available for $440 and $390, respectively. With August’s software on board, you’ll be able to control the EMPowered smart door locks with your smartphone or through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Grid View EMTEk Deadbolt Lever Smart Lock Photo: EMTek

EMTEk Touchscreen Deadbolt Smart Lock Photo: EMTek

EMTEk Keypad Smart Lock Photo: EMTek

EMTEk Keyed Smart Lock Photo: EMTek

Regarding launch dates, the keypad version of Emtek’s smart lock will be available in February, while the deadbolt version will launch in April.

Yale’s Assure Lever smart lock differs from Emtek’s locks as it’s designed for single-hole doors, side doors, basements, and interior rooms, instead of being used for your front door. It comes in keyed and key-free versions as well as keypad and capacitive touchscreen versions (supporting four to eight digit custom PINs), so you have a few different options of how you’ll be able to unlock or lock your door. Yale’s smart locks can also be fully integrated into a smart home or alarm system if you purchase one of the three supported add-on modules: the Connected by August, Z-Wave Plus, or Zigbee’s Yale Smart Module.

Grid View Yale Assure Lever Lock interior side Photo: Yale

Yale Assure Lever Lock in black Photo: Yale

Yale Assure Lever Lock in silver Photo: Yale

The Yale Assure smart locks will have a price range of $149 to $299 (depending on the model and connectivity), and they will ship in “Q1 of 2019.” So if you plan on switching to smart locks, you’ll have some time to figure out where and which lock styles you’ll use.