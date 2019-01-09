Epic challenges Steam with its own PC game store

For a long time, Steam was the name in PC gaming, the dominant platform where games were sold. But, thanks in part to the war chest afforded by the Fortnite phenomenon, Epic has launched its own digital game store to provide users — and developers — with a different option. Epic is offering a more friendly revenue split for developers, benefits for those who also use its Unreal Engine game development tools, and has even lured major publishers like Ubisoft to its store. Valve might not be the only major force for much longer.