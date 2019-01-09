Epic challenges Steam with its own PC game store

For a long time, Steam was the name in PC gaming, the dominant platform where games were sold. But, thanks in part to the war chest afforded by the Fortnite phenomenon, Epic has launched its own digital game store to provide users — and developers — with a different option. Epic is offering a more friendly revenue split for developers, benefits for those who also use its Unreal Engine game development tools, and has even lured major publishers like Ubisoft to its store. Valve might not be the only major force for much longer.
January 9
The Division 2 is coming to Epic’s game store instead of Steam
A major addition for the fledgling digital shop, with more to come
December 14
Discord’s game store tries to top Steam and Epic by offering developers more money
A 90 percent revenue split starting next year
December 12
Epic will let other game developers use Fortnite’s cross-platform tools for free
Another shot at Valve
December 7
Why Epic’s new PC game store is the Steam competitor the industry needed
Developer-friendly terms mean more competition for Valve, and more choice for consumers
December 6
Epic’s PC game store is live now
With two high-profile indie exclusives, Annapurna’s Ashen and Supergiant Games’ Hades
December 4
Epic Games takes on Steam with its own fairer game store
With a generous 88 / 12 percent revenue split
November 30
Valve’s new Steam revenue agreement gives more money to game developers
An unprecedented change to Valve’s financial agreement with game makers