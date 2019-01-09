 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vergecast roundup of new Google Assistant features

New, 1 comment

Part two

By Andrew Marino
Photo by Vlad Savov / The Verge

Our Vergecast CES 2019 coverage continues with part two of our roundup show. Dami Lee and Dan Seifert join Nilay and Dieter to discuss a range of gadgets from a laundry-folding robot to gaming PCs. There’s also some talk on the various new products and features with Google Assistant, as well as the continuing fake 5G drama.

2:05 - Tim Cook says Apple will “announce new services this year”

8:02 - Google’s plan to take on Alexa: new features, new devices, and a Trojan horse

9:25 - We finally heard Google Assistant work on Sonos speakers

12:01 - Google Assistant’s new interpreter mode can translate conversations — but it’s not magic

15:06 - Google Assistant is coming for your car with new hands-free voice control from Anker and JBL

27:05 - Foldimate’s laundry-folding machine actually works now

31:24 - Wacom’s $649 Cintiq 16 bridges the gap between hobbyists and pros

38:16 - BOCCO emo

42:05 - The Alienware Area-51m is a full-fledged desktop disguised as a laptop

42:23 - Lenovo’s new Yoga S940 is all about its impressive display

49:12 - Verizon says it won’t launch fake 5G icons like AT&T did

If you want more Vergecast, you’re in luck. We’ve got a bunch of shows coming out this week from CES. You can check out yesterday’s show, as well as Nilay’s interview with the CTO of Vizio, Bill Baxter, about AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit on Vizio TVs. You can check that out right in The Vergecast feed.

In this Storystream

Google Assistant goes big at CES 2019

View all 11 stories

Next Up In Tech

This Article has a component height of 16. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...