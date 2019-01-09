Our Vergecast CES 2019 coverage continues with part two of our roundup show. Dami Lee and Dan Seifert join Nilay and Dieter to discuss a range of gadgets from a laundry-folding robot to gaming PCs. There’s also some talk on the various new products and features with Google Assistant, as well as the continuing fake 5G drama.

2:05 - Tim Cook says Apple will “announce new services this year”

8:02 - Google’s plan to take on Alexa: new features, new devices, and a Trojan horse

9:25 - We finally heard Google Assistant work on Sonos speakers

12:01 - Google Assistant’s new interpreter mode can translate conversations — but it’s not magic

15:06 - Google Assistant is coming for your car with new hands-free voice control from Anker and JBL

27:05 - Foldimate’s laundry-folding machine actually works now

31:24 - Wacom’s $649 Cintiq 16 bridges the gap between hobbyists and pros

38:16 - BOCCO emo

42:05 - The Alienware Area-51m is a full-fledged desktop disguised as a laptop

42:23 - Lenovo’s new Yoga S940 is all about its impressive display

49:12 - Verizon says it won’t launch fake 5G icons like AT&T did

If you want more Vergecast, you’re in luck. We’ve got a bunch of shows coming out this week from CES. You can check out yesterday’s show, as well as Nilay’s interview with the CTO of Vizio, Bill Baxter, about AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit on Vizio TVs. You can check that out right in The Vergecast feed.