Google launches new search feature for easier long-term research

Google is rolling out a new feature in search today that can help make research on a specific topic easier over a long period of time.

They’re called activity cards, and as long as you’re logged into your Google account, they’ll let you access your past search history on a specific topic right in the results. Whether you are looking for a new gym routine or a few new recipes, your previous related searches will be available at the top of the results page, making it easier to “continue your exploration,” according to Google.

You’ll be able to remove items from your activity cards as well, and if you don’t like the feature, you can turn it off entirely. Pages you’ve visited before can be saved into a collection so you can quickly access them later. You can find your collections by navigating to the menu on the top left corner of the results page, or at the bottom of the Google app.

Activity cards are available today on Google’s mobile website and via its English-language US apps. An international rollout has yet to be announced.