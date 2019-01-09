Instagram now lets you post to multiple accounts at the same time

Instagram is adding the ability to let you publish a post to multiple accounts at the same time, a company spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. The feature will become available to all iOS users, but there’s no word on if or when it will come to Android.

When the option to “self-regram” becomes available for you, it will appear when you are about to share a new post. Underneath the options to tag people and mark your location should be “Post to Other Accounts,” which will let you toggle on where else you’d like to publish the post. This could be a time-saver for a lot of people who run multiple business accounts, are doing partnerships or takeovers with other accounts, or run several photography hubs. It’s also popular to have more than one personal account, so this could be helpful outside the business realm.

There have been rumors in the past of Instagram testing regramming from other accounts to a user’s main feed, but the company ultimately said it was not building or testing this. However, it did introduce resharing on Stories last year, letting people regram public feed posts from other users to your Story. Instagram is also testing an Android shortcut for importing photos from Google Photos. “You have been able to share to feed from Google photos on Android before,” a company rep told TechCrunch, “but the ability to do so was hidden behind a couple of different steps so we’re up-leveling that ability to make it easier.”

Instagram has not given a timeline for when the iOS self-regram feature rollout will be completed, but some users should see it as an option now.