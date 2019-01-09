Star Wars Resistance is getting a second season

Disney announced today that it has renewed Star Wars Resistance for a second season, which will debut this fall. The studio also released a trailer for the second half of the first season, which resumes this weekend.

Launched last October, Star Wars Resistance is the third animated Star Wars TV show from Dave Filoni, who created The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Resistance is set in the post-Return of the Jedi era of the franchise, and it follows a young New Republic pilot named Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono. Poe Dameron (voiced by Oscar Isaac, who plays him in the live-action films) taps Kaz to spy on the First Order on a floating base called Colossus. The show has begun to set up the world we saw in The Force Awakens, with characters like Poe, General Leia, BB-8, and Captain Phasma making appearances.

The show’s midseason trailer teases some big happenings in the coming months. Kaz and Poe investigate a ruined star system where the star appears to be missing, the First Order seems poised to take over Colossus, and we get a glimpse of Starkiller Base and hints that Kylo Ren might make an appearance.

The closer ties to The Force Awakens are an expected part of the franchise at this point. Both The Clone Wars and Rebels worked to fill in gaps in the movies’ timeline, helping set up Revenge of the Sith (in the case of The Clone Wars) and Rogue One / A New Hope (in the case of Rebels). By the looks of things, Resistance is doing a similar thing by playing out the story immediately before the film that kicked off the latest trilogy. The addition of a second season will give Filoni and his team more time to tell that larger story.