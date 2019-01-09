Oscars will reportedly forgo host for the first time in 30 years

The Academy Awards will forgo a proper host for the first time in three decades, according to a new report from Variety.

Sources told Variety, “Producers will select a crop of A-listers to introduce various segments instead of relying on one marquee name to kick things off in a monologue filled with Trump zingers.” The show is also expected to “play up a high-profile year for music in film, thanks to likely nominees Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, and Kendrick Lamar,” according to Variety.

It’s a huge departure from traditional Oscar telecasts, which rely on one or two hosts to open the show and emcee the evening.

Comedian Kevin Hart was originally named as Oscars host last year, but he stepped down after a series of past homophobic tweets were brought up. The Academy reportedly offered Hart an ultimatum: apologize or step down, and the actor chose the latter. He later told Ellen DeGeneres that he was tired of defending himself, adding that he’s apologized for using homophobic language in the past. On his own SiriusXM show, Hart apologized and told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America today that he “was over it,” confirming he wouldn’t host the Oscars.

The last time the Oscars aired without a single host was in 1989, according to Variety. The show included actor Rob Lowe performing a duet with Snow White, which Variety alluded to as particularly embarrassing for the actor.

The Verge has reached out to the Academy for additional comment.